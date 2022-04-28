DerivaDAO Price Tops $2.07 on Top Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $54.07 million and approximately $803,605.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.75 or 0.07371750 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00052512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

