Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $159.01 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Dero has a market cap of $159.01 million and $372,041.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for $12.77 or 0.00031757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,198.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.13 or 0.07378639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00258611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.80 or 0.00773159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00078416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.00576325 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00370323 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,455,653 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars.

