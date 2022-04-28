Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $24.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after acquiring an additional 158,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 466,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 328,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

