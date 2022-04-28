Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $315.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.26.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $279.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.81. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 358.1% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

