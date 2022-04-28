Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.52 ($26.37).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €26.21 ($28.18) on Monday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($35.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €24.35 and a 200 day moving average of €23.63.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

