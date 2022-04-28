Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Down 5% This Week

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $85,539.05 and $121.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

