Dev Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,614.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $10,614.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

