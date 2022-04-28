DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 130,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.92 million, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

