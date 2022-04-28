DHT (NYSE:DHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DHT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in DHT by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DHT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DHT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in DHT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.