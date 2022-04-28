Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Diamond Hill Investment Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $171.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $551.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day moving average is $192.14. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $55,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 963 shares of company stock worth $185,220. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.