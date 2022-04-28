Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $64,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 446,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 124,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $148.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.26.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

