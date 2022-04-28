Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.63

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and traded as low as $62.73. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 1,123,224 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNUG. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000.

