Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Cap of $18.14 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00259336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

