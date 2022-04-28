Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

