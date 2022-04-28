Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 950 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.92) to GBX 950 ($12.11) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.56) to GBX 925 ($11.79) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $937.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

