DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.20.

DTE opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.73. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

