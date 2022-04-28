DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS.

DTE stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.52. 984,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,849. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.63 and its 200-day moving average is $120.73. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

