Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.48. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

