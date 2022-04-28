Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

HUN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.