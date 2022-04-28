Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 27,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

