Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964,637 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 73,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,531,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

