Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,552. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average of $124.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.