Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $43,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 8.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

