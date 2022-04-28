Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

