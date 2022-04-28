Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,608 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 83,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,927,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

