Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.80. 6,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

