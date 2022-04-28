Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 6.8%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.04 and last traded at $49.19. Approximately 9,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,004,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $630,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,267,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,638,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock valued at $263,570,510 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $3,284,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

