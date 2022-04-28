Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.