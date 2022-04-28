Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $14,255.89 and approximately $61,747.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00252332 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004300 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $724.64 or 0.01823681 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

