E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Up 4.1%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.60. 58,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,854,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ETWO. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.
E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
