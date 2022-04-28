Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%.
NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 1,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942. The company has a market cap of $139.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.