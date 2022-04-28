Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%.

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 1,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942. The company has a market cap of $139.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

