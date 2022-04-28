Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $137.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.66.

EBMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

