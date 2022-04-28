Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). 1,834,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,386,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.49.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

