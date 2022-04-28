Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.40.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.04. Ecolab has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

