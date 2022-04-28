Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $109.80 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.57.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.87.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

