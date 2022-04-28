EJF Investments Limited (EJFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68 on May 31st

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EJFI opened at GBX 124 ($1.58) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.23. EJF Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.72).
