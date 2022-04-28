Electroneum Hits Market Capitalization of $91.08 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Electroneum has a market cap of $91.08 million and $130,195.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,918,384,334 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.