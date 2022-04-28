Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $285.09 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.11. The company has a market cap of $271.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

