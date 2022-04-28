Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $148.57. 1,890,522 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.