Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

ES traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,609. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.