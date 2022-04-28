Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,721 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $69.11. 315,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,996. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

