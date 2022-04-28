Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

