Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 172,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.