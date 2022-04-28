Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,428 shares of company stock worth $19,206,783. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

