Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

IGV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,486 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.22 and its 200-day moving average is $372.40.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

