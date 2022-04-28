Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

