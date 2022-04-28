Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. 142,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

