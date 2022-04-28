Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,680,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

