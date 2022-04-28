Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

