Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $50.17. 1,013,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,969,748. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

